Man living in Mason City accused of trying to strangle woman sentenced to jail

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s three months in jail for a man that was residing in Mason City accused of trying to strangle someone earlier this year.

34-year-old Leonardo Trejo was accused by police of assaulting an individual by placing a fabric belt around the person’s throat and applying pressure, leaving a visible injury. The incident took place shortly after 3 o’clock on the morning of July 11th at a residence in the 100 block of 14th Southeast.

Trejo was charged with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, but during a plea change hearing last week, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-offense domestic abuse assault.

Judge Karen Salic sentenced him to 90 days in jail and fined him $315. Trejo was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a federal immigration hold.