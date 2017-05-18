Man killed when semi flips over in Butler County identified

Bob Fisher

PARKERSBURG — A truck driver killed when a severe storm struck Butler County Wednesday evening has been identified. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department says 70-year-old James Budlong of Dike was driving on State Highway 57 near the Parkersburg area when severe storm-level winds overturned his tractor trailer, pinning him inside. The National Weather Service says at about the time of the accident, a 70-mile-per-hour wind gust was estimated in Parkersburg. Wind damage was reported throughout Butler County. In Greene, the storm uprooted trees that caused several homes to be damaged, while part of a building on Main Street also collapsed. A farmer in rural Butler County was also hurt when a building fell on him during Wednesday’s storms.