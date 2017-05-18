  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Man killed when semi flips over in Butler County identified

May 18, 2017   Bob Fisher

PARKERSBURG — A truck driver killed when a severe storm struck Butler County Wednesday evening has been identified. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department says 70-year-old James Budlong of Dike was driving on State Highway 57 near the Parkersburg area when severe storm-level winds overturned his tractor trailer, pinning him inside. The National Weather Service says at about the time of the accident, a 70-mile-per-hour wind gust was estimated in Parkersburg. Wind damage was reported throughout Butler County. In Greene, the storm uprooted trees that caused several homes to be damaged, while part of a building on Main Street also collapsed. A farmer in rural Butler County was also hurt when a building fell on him during Wednesday’s storms.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company