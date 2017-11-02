  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Man gets probation in unemployment benefits fraud case

November 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) – A northern Iowa man has been given three years of probation and told to repay the state for claiming undeserved unemployment benefits.

Court records say 54-year-old Bryan Terry, of Lake Mills, was sentenced Tuesday in a Winnebago County courtroom. His $750 fine was suspended, as was his five-year prison term. He’d pleaded guilty to a charge of fraudulent practice.

Officials say Terry misrepresented his employment status and income to obtain nearly $8,500 in benefits, which he must pay Iowa Workforce Development as restitution.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company