Man gets probation in unemployment benefits fraud case

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) – A northern Iowa man has been given three years of probation and told to repay the state for claiming undeserved unemployment benefits.

Court records say 54-year-old Bryan Terry, of Lake Mills, was sentenced Tuesday in a Winnebago County courtroom. His $750 fine was suspended, as was his five-year prison term. He’d pleaded guilty to a charge of fraudulent practice.

Officials say Terry misrepresented his employment status and income to obtain nearly $8,500 in benefits, which he must pay Iowa Workforce Development as restitution.