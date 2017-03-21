  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Man credited with helping people out of Mason City house fire

March 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is being credited with helping his neighbors escape a Sunday night house fire in Mason City. 33-year-old Toyon Hamilton helped three clients of Opportunity Village and their caretaker from the home at 22 North Jefferson after seeing a fire in the structure shortly after 11 o’clock on Sunday night. Firefighters say the fire started on the porch and entered the house through two windows that broke from the heat. Investigators conclude that the fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials. The four home occupants and Hamilton were taken to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment of smoke inhalation and were later released. A statement from the Mason City Fire Department says that it’s possible the outcome of the fire could have been different without Hamilton’s actions in notifying the residents and assisting them out of the building. Opportunity Village, a non-profit serving people with intellectual disabilities, was renting the home from Russ Hardy.

