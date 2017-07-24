  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Man charged with setting fire to Clarksville City Hall

July 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville man has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to Clarksville’s city hall Saturday afternoon.

23-year-old Nicholas Wessels has been charged with second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. City officials say the fire apparently started in the city offices and also impacted the police department.

The city’s electronic data is backed up and secure, but paper files and historical items have likely been destroyed. Wessels is being held in the Butler County Jail.

The Clarksville City Council was originally scheduled to meet tonight and now will consider the next steps in housing city government as well as the community’s police department.

