Man charged with Charles City murder back in Iowa

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The man charged with a Charles City murder is back in Iowa, and a statement from police shows he’s accused of shooting the victim multiple times.

Court documents show that 36-year-old Antoine Williams is accused of shooting 36-year-old Nathaniel Fleming, whose last known address was Mason City, multiple times with a firearm during an argument resulting in Fleming’s death. The incident took place at about 10 o’clock on the night of June 30th at the Casa Apartments in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive.

Williams was taken into custody on July 5th in Chicago, and has been transported back to the Bremer County Jail where he’s being held on $500-thousand bond. Williams has been appointed a public defender. No trial date has been set.