Man arrested in Mason City for falsifying passport, ID

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A man has been arrested in Mason City after being accused of falsifying public documents.

30-year-old Richard Perez was arrested early on Monday morning for operating while intoxicated. Authorities say in a criminal complaint that Perez is from Mexico and produced a false passport and identification card after it was found the name and birth dates on both were incorrect. It’s thought that Perez altered a pre-existing passport and identification card.

Perez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after authorities allegedly found cocaine in his possession.

Perez is scheduled to make an appearance in court on Friday. He currently is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail due to an immigration hold.