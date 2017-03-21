Man arrested after pool cue attack

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly using a pool cue stick to cause injury. 38-year-old Joshua Homan is accused of hitting someone three times in the head with the pool stick early Sunday morning just before 1:00 AM while at Burke’s Bar & Grill at 1221 North Federal Avenue. The attack caused an open wound or a gash on the victim’s head. Homan is charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Homan is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.