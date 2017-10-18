  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Man arrested after bike theft sting

October 18, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City police have arrested a man after a sting operation involving a stolen bike.

Police say they conducted an operation where a bicycle was left unattended in a public location while officers watched to see if anyone would attempt to steal it. Two hours into their operation, the bait bike was stolen, with 27-year-old Joseph Luna being arrested after a short pursuit.

Luna was charged with fourth-degree theft, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. Luna was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

