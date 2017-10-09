Man accused of robbing rural party in Hancock County plans to plead guilty

Bob Fisher

KLEMME — One of three suspects accused of robbery during a party in rural Hancock County this summer is planning to plead guilty in the case.

18-year-old Samuel Swanson is accused along with 20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine and a juvenile of being involved in a robbery on July 31st at a rural location near Klemme where allegedly guns were fired and some of the party’s participants were robbed of personal items.

Swanson was recently taken into custody in Portland Maine and was extradited back to Iowa two weeks ago, being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on seven counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Online court records indicate he’ll plead guilty to one of the first-degree robbery charges during a plea change hearing on October 24th in Hancock County District Court.

Valentine faces the same charges Swanson was facing. Online court records show he originally filed a request on Tuesday of last week for a plea change hearing, but Valentine’s lawyer filed a notice yesterday (on Sunday) for a withdrawal of that request. Valentine’s trial is scheduled to start on October 25th.