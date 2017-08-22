Man accused of falsifying documents pleads not guilty

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A man arrested in Mason City after being accused of falsifying public documents has pleaded not guilty.

30-year-old Richard Perez was arrested early on July 31st for operating while intoxicated. Authorities say in a criminal complaint that Perez is from Mexico and produced a false passport and identification card after it was found the name and birth dates on both were incorrect. It’s thought that Perez altered a pre-existing passport and identification card.

Perez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after authorities allegedly found cocaine in his possession.

Perez entered a written plea of not guilty to the charges recently in Cerro Gordo County District Court, with his trial scheduled to start on October 17th. A motion to dismiss the forgery count was denied on Monday by Judge Karen Salic.