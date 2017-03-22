Man accused of double-cashing paychecks pleads not guilty

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A former employee of a Mason City pizza restaurant accused of illegally doubling his paychecks has pleaded not guilty. Investigators accuse 20-year-old Brandon Tonn of Plymouth of depositing eight paychecks from Domino’s Pizza twice by first using a smartphone application to deposit the paychecks into his account, and then later depositing those same checks again. Tonn is accused of illegally gaining just over $2000 by doing that between November 10th 2015 and August 18th of last year. Tonn was arrested in February and charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. He filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court. Tonn’s trial is scheduled to start on May 2nd.