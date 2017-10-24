Man accused of Band Festival thefts pleading guilty

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of stealing from carnival vendors at this year’s North Iowa Band Festival now plans to plead guilty.

27-year-old Dustin Bredeson is accused of taking about $1000 worth of items from vendors in Central Park at about 1 o’clock on the morning of May 28th and loading them into a car. A witness supposedly took a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and a short video of some of the contents in the car. A search warrant executed at Bredeson’s home allegedly turned up several stolen items.

Bredeson was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Bredeson had pleaded not guilty to the charge, with his trial scheduled to start on November 14th. Online court records show Judge Karen Salic on Friday approved setting a plea change hearing for November 14th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.