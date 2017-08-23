  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Man accused of Band Festival carnival thefts pleads not guilty

August 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of stealing from carnival vendors at this year’s North Iowa Band Festival has pleaded not guilty.

27-year-old Dustin Bredeson is accused of taking about $1000 worth of items from vendors in Central Park at about 1 o’clock on the morning of May 28th and loading them into a car. A witness supposedly took a photo of the vehicle’s license plate and a short video of some of the contents in the car. A search warrant executed at Bredeson’s home allegedly turned up several stolen items.

Bredeson was charged of second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Bredeson recently pleaded not guilty to the charge, with his trial scheduled to start on October 31st.

