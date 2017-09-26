Man accused in Buffalo Center child abduction pleads guilty to reduce charge

Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — A Fort Dodge man originally charged along with a woman of abducting a child last November in Buffalo Center has been sentenced after agreeing to plead guilty in the case.

30-year-old Daniel Smith along with 29-year-old Ashley Machain were originally charged with second-degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault while participating in a felony, while Smith was also charged with driving while barred. The two were accused of abducting Machain’s biological children back on November 24th from a house in Buffalo Center, with the children being recovered the next day in Fort Dodge.

Smith pleaded guilty last week to a charge of first-degree trespassing instead of the second-degree burglary charge, with all the other charges being dismissed. Winnebago County Attorney Adam Sauer stated in court documents that evidence was not sufficient enough to prove the burglary, child endangerment and assault charges against Smith. Smith was sentenced on the trespassing charge to 30 days in jail.

Machain is scheduled to stand trial on the charges on November 1st.