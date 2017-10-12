Make sure you test your home smoke alarms, change batteries regularly

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. Peter Bieber of the Mason City Fire Department says they run into too many instances of homes that do not have working smoke alarms.

He says, “Not working, no batteries. Obviously it doesn’t do any good to mount one on the ceiling if you aren’t changing the batteries regularly and making sure that it works. Testing it regularly. We always recommend twice a year changing your batteries. Change it when we hit Standard Time in the fall and Daylight Saving Time in the spring. We recommend changing them out twice a year just to make sure there’s no question that those batteries are fresh and that the smoke alarm is going to go off when it needs to.”

It’s also recommended that all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old be replaced. For more about Fire Prevention Week, which is this week, you can head to www.firepreventionweek.org