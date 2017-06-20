  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Majority of corn and soybean crop rated in good to excellent condition

June 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa farmers got some much needed rain for their crops last week, but they also got something they didn’t want.

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey says in the release of the latest crop report that the rain was welcome, but there were some severe storms that came with it and some crops suffered hail damage.

Overall though, the U.S.D.A. crop report shows 78 percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition.

The report says 92 percent of the soybean crop has now emerged — which is five days behind what it was last year but still four days ahead of average. And 74 percent of the soybeans are reported in good to excellent condition.

