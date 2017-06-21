  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Longtime Clear Lake Municipal Band director dies

June 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — The man who directed the Clear Lake Municipal Band for 55 years has died.

Lud Wangberg taught music at Clear Lake High School, directed the Drum & Bugle Corps as well as the choirs at Zion Lutheran and Galilean Lutheran churches. Wangberg though will be remembered by most as being the major force behind the construction of the band shell in City Park downtown which now bears his name.

Wangberg died on Saturday in Rogers Minnesota at the age of 94. A memorial service will be held this Saturday afternoon at the Wangberg Band Shell at 1 o’clock, with visitation being from 4:00-to-6:00 Friday night at the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Clear Lake.

