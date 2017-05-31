Longtime Mason City police officer Jewell dies

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A longtime Mason City police officer who served as interim chief for a brief period of time has died. Duane Jewell was the community’s longest-serving police officer. He joined the department in 1951, served as deputy chief from 1971 until 1978 when the position was abolished by the City Council, and retired after serving as the department’s interim chief in 1995. He also launched three unsuccessful bids to become the sheriff in Cerro Gordo County. Jewell was also inducted last year into the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame for being a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball. Jewell died Tuesday at home at the age of 87. Funeral services will be held on Friday morning at the Epiphany St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mason City.