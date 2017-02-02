Local legislators among Iowa lawmakers who may not be paying enough for health insurance

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – An analysis by The Des Moines Register shows more than two-thirds of Iowa legislators are paying hundreds of dollars less a month than appropriate for their health insurance, a potential violation of state law. Data analyzed by the newspaper shows that more than 90 of nearly 150 Iowa legislators pay as little as $20 a month in health insurance premiums, rather than the $142 to $334 a month those plans call for. Another nearly 40 lawmakers pay up to $344 a month for coverage plans, rather than as much as $446 their plans call for. The newspaper found the total underpayments are costing taxpayers more than $29,000 a month, about $350,000 a year. The state Department of Administrative Services provided the data, but declined the newspaper’s request for comment. The Attorney General’s Office also declined to comment.

Looking at what our local legislators are paying for health insurance:

=== House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake, Mason City Democratic representative Sharon Steckman, Garner Republican representative Terry Baxter, and Republican representative Tedd Gassman of Scarville are only paying $20 a month in health insurance premiums. Steckman’s plan calls for her to pay $142 per month, while the plans Baxter, Gassman and Upmeyer have call for $334 per month payments.

=== Republican representative Jane Bloomingdale of Northwood and Republican senator Waylon Brown of St. Ansgar are paying $333 when their plans call for $444 monthly payments.

=== Republican senator Dennis Guth of Klemme is paying $344 when his plan calls for a monthly payment of $446.

=== Mason City senator Amanda Ragan as well as Charles City representative Todd Prichard declined health insurance coverage from the state.