Lobbyists at statehouse take active shooter training

December 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa State Patrol conducted “active shooter” training for a group of statehouse lobbyists yesterday.

Captain Mark Logsdon, chief of the Iowa Capitol Police, says his staff has been giving similar training to groups of state employees. A new law that took effect July 1st allows citizens with a permit to bring concealed weapons into the state capitol, but Logsdon says the training sessions in how to respond if someone nearby starts shooting began a year and a half ago.

The training is not just for state employees. Anyone who spends a good chunk or all of their workday inside the capitol is welcome to take the training, according to Logsdon, and that includes the state capitol press corps as well as lobbyists.

