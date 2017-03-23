Lobbyist for Americans for Prosperity sanctioned

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Ethics Committee in the Iowa House has unanimously voted to sanction a lobbyist who failed to complete the online registration process required for people who lobby lawmakers. Republican Representative Rob Taylor of West Des Moines is the committee’s chairman. “The reason it’s so important for people to register as lobbyists is so that the public knows who it is that is giving us information and advice either for or against a certain subject matter,” Taylor says, “and it’s a requirement under law that they register.” Taylor and the rest of the committee will send a “letter of admonishment” to Drew Klein, a lobbyist for Americans for Prosperity. The conservative group was founded by the billionaire Koch brothers and Klein lobbied hard for this year’s new law that scaled back bargaining rights for public sector workers in Iowa. The complaint noting he had failed to register as a lobbyist was filed by the president of the Iowa Federation of Labor. Representative Taylor and the rest of the committee decided the complaint was valid. “When your dad admonished you, it was a warning that you did something wrong and to take precautions in the future so that you did not repeat the same thing again,” Taylor says. “I think any lobbyist should take heed on what has happened and what has occurred, so that it not happen again.” The committee had the power to bar Klein from lobbying, but members of the panel decided his lapse was not “malicious” and a stern letter was the appropriate response. Klein issued a written statement, saying he is disappointed by the committee’s decision. Klein said he gave the committee “browser history” from his computer that indicated to him that he had registered as a lobbyist for the past four years. The liberal group “Progress Iowa” had called for Taylor to step aside and not vote on the complaint, since Taylor had co-sponsored a recent Americans for Prosperity event. Taylor says he asked the top-ranking Democrat on the committee and she “felt there was no need” for Taylor to recuse himself. During Wednesday’s committee meeting, Democratic Representative Phyllis Thede of Davenport said the panel had “put blinders on” and solely considered the facts of the complaint.