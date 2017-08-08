“Little Red Riding Hood” newest addition to Mason City sculpture collection (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY —- There’s another addition to the “River City Sculptures on Parade” permanent collection. The bronze sculpture “Little Red Riding Hood” depicting a crouching, sly fox was installed today outside the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

The sculpture was purchased by Laura Weers in honor of her parents, Elmer and Rosalind Weers. Rosalind was a librarian in the Young Adult Room of the library for many years, and Laura says she wanted to find a way to honor her parents. She says, “My father was a farmer for many years in Mason City, and my mother was a young adult librarian at the library for many years. She worked in the reference room and the circulation department, and she was always willing to help other people. She helped them with genealogy, find books for them, or whatever. She enjoyed helping people with learning knowledge through books.”

Weers says she chose the wolf for a specific reason connected to books. She says, “The wolf is a free spirit, and we are all free spirits to learn knowledge through books. We start out one book at a time where a librarian one book at a time, she gives us the best knowledge of books so we have the entire library of knowledge that we can use to make good for the rest of our lives.”

Library director Mary Markwalter says the sculpture program has been positive for the community. She says, “Everyone enjoys the sculptures very much, and the sculpture project in my opinion has been a unifying project for the city. It’s much admired and appreciated. We see many groups of people throughout the day visiting the sculptures, so that’s been a really great program, and we can’t thank everybody enough for that.”

The sculpture was one of the last creations by Del Pettigrew of Kearney Nebraska, who passed away last month.

