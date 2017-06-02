Linn County woman pulled over for speeding, arrested on drug charges

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Bond has been set at $10-thousand for a Marion woman pulled over for speeding and allegedly having cocaine in her vehicle during a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County Thursday morning. A deputy pulled over 42-year-old Johnny Hargrove at about 1:00 AM in the southbound lanes near mile marker 185 on Interstate 35 south of Clear Lake. The deputy clocked Hargrove driving 93 mile per hour and allegedly found 20 grams of cocaine between two seats. A criminal complaint says Hargrove admitted to being an addict and she was taking a trip to get more drugs. Online court records show Hargrove was charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, and a drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years. Magistrate Rolf Arnosen set bond at $10-thousand cash only during an initial hearing on Thursday and set Hargrove’s preliminary hearing for next Friday.