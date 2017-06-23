Lindaman wants assistant attorney in sexual abuse retrial

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man whose conviction on sexual abuse charges was recently overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court because he should not have been allowed to represent himself intends to once again represent himself during an upcoming re-trial.

61-year-old Douglas Lindaman was found guilty last year of sexually abusing a teenage boy and was sentenced up to ten years in prison. The Iowa Supreme Court in May ordered a new trial after prosecutors took the rare step of asking the court to reverse the conviction. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office made the move after finding Lindaman was allowed to represent himself at his trial without knowingly waiving his right to have an attorney.

Lindaman is accused of performing a sex act in 2011 on a 17-year-old boy without the boy’s consent. Lindaman, a former attorney, was running for the Charles City School Board at the time of his 2015 arrest.

Lindaman recently filed 11 motions in advance of his re-trial, including that he wishes to have a court-appointed lawyer who would assist him at his re-trial. Lindaman has also asked for a change of venue in the case due to media coverage of the first trial.

Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey has filed a motion resisting all of Lindaman’s requests except for the change of venue and court-appointed defense attorney requests. Some of those other requests include allowing jury members to question witnesses on their own, a medical examination of the alleged victim in the case, and that a jury instruction should be given that statements of Lindaman recorded by authorities have been altered and tampered.

Lindaman’s re-trial is scheduled to start on August 1st.