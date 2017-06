Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Fire officials say that lightning was the cause of a fire at a Mason City apartment building on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Westside Manor Apartments at 2401 South Taft shortly before 10 o’clock. The Mason City Fire Department says a lightning strike from storms that passed through the area in the 8 o’clock hour led to a fire, causing damage to the attic, the roof and two apartments.

It’s the fourth lightning-related fire in north-central Iowa in the last two months. Two homes in Clear Lake sustained fire damage in May after lightning strikes, and an Osage business sustained damage after another lightning strike hit a gas line.