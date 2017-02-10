  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Legislators start discussing drone laws

February 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Legislators have begun discussing new legal limits for where drones may fly in Iowa and who may have access to drone video. State lawmakers considered regulating “unmanned aerial vehicles” in 2014, ultimately passing a narrow law that bans police and state troopers from using drones to catch speeders. Republican Representative Jarad Klein of Keota is leading the discussion on drones. “You see how much the technology has advanced, beyond where we thought it would ever be,” Klein says. “I don’t anticipate rushing this by any means, but we’re going to keep it moving along. We’re going to address the concerns that everybody’s bringing up and make sure we’re good to roll.” Two legislators met with critics and supporters of the proposed bill Thursday. Thirty-three states have some sort of law that addresses the use of drones.

Posted in: Local News

