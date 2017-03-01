  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Legislators seeking study of ways to address opioid epidemic

March 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Legislators have “indefinitely” tabled a bill that would have forced insurance companies to cover the medication used as treatment for an opioid addiction. Backers of the bill said it would speed up access to methadone and similar drugs for patients trying to break an addiction to painkillers. Dennis Tibben of the Iowa Medical Society says patients are often in limbo.  “The patient will come in, they’re ready to seek treatment, but then  they’re up to 30 days getting approval from the insurance company to offer these treatment options,” Tibben says. “At that point the patient has disappeared, the patient has relapsed.” Insurance companies opposed the bill, as did some business groups. Legislators say they’d like to study the issue and focus on ways to address access to opioids. Mike Triplett is a lobbyist for “Express Scripts” — an online pharmacy. He says other states are trying to get doctors to write smaller prescriptions for addictive painkillers. “What other states are doing is they’re saying on an initial opioid ‘script a doctor may prescribe for 10 days, seven days, 14 days,” Triplett says. “That gets at a minimum half the drugs off the market.” The Iowa Department of Public Health says opioid abuse is a “becoming a problem of epic proportions in Iowa.” The number of people seeking treatment for a heroin or other opioid addiction quadrupled between 2005 and 2014.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company