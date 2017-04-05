Legislative listening post scheduled for Saturday

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s two representatives in the state legislature will be holding a listening post this weekend. State Senator Amanda Ragan and State Representative Sharon Steckman will be holding the meeting at 10 o’clock Saturday morning in the Mason City Room of the Public Library. The legislators will be providing an update on the legislative session. Constituents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns and ideas on issues that are under consideration at the statehouse.