  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Legislative listening post scheduled for Saturday

April 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Mason City’s two representatives in the state legislature will be holding a listening post this weekend. State Senator Amanda Ragan and State Representative Sharon Steckman will be holding the meeting at 10 o’clock Saturday morning in the Mason City Room of the Public Library. The legislators will be providing an update on the legislative session. Constituents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns and ideas on issues that are under consideration at the statehouse.

Posted in: Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company