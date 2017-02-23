  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Legislative forum postponed due to weather forecast

February 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — A legislative forum scheduled for Friday morning in Clear Lake has fallen victim to the weather. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake, and Senate Minority Whip Amanda Ragan, a Democrat from Mason City, were scheduled to hold a forum at Clear Lake Bank & Trust tomorrow morning, hosted by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. Chamber of Commerce officials issued a statement this morning, saying that the event has been cancelled due to the impending weather. The Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host another forum on Friday March 24th at the Clear Lake Bank & Trust Community Room.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

