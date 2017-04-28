Legal team says ‘Bachelor’ star acted reasonably after crash

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Lawyers for former “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules say he “acted reasonably” after a rear-end crash by calling 911 and trying to resuscitate a farmer who later died.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident after Monday night’s crash near his farm in northeastern Iowa that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.



Authorities say that Soules’ truck rear-ended Mosher’s tractor. Police audio shows that Soules called 911 to report the accident and sought help for Mosher before leaving the scene in another vehicle. He was arrested hours later at his home.

A statement issued Thursday through his spokesman says that his attorneys are “confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to aid Mr. Mosher.”