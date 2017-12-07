Lawyers say Mason City murder suspect may suffer from mental illness

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Defense attorneys have asked for a psychiatric evaluation for the man accused of killing his grandparents in their Mason City home last month.

25-year-old Codie Matz was charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart dead in their home at 327 27th Southwest on the morning of November 7th.

Court records show that the attorneys for Matz, Steven Kloberdanz and Parker Thirnbeck, say that the defendant may be suffering from a mental illness that is preventing him from understanding the charges. The attorneys say Matz appears to be suffering from visual hallucinations, paranoid delusions and is very confused at this time.

The attorneys ask that an evaluation take place prior to any further court proceedings. Matz’s trial as of now is scheduled to start on January 23rd.

If convicted of first-degree murder, he’d face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.