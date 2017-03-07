Lawsuit filed against bar in vehicular homicide case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A lawsuit has been filed by a woman who was injured while being a passenger on a motorcycle that was hit by a drunk driver, killing the motorcycle driver, against a Mason City bar for allegedly over-serving the drunk driver before the accident. 42-year-old Nicole Sharaff, formerly of Mason City and now of West Des Moines, was riding on the motorcycle operated by 43-year-old Jefferson Davis Senior on November 22nd 2014 that was struck by 49-year-old Victor Rivera of Mason City. Davis was killed in the accident. Rivera admitted drinking six to seven beers in the hours before the accident and eventually pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, being sentenced to 25 years in prison. Sharaff’s lawsuit accuses the Willow Run Lounge of serving alcohol before the accident to Rivera to the point where staff knew or should have known Rivera was intoxicated or would become intoxicated. The Willow Run denies the claim. Sharaff claims the establishment is liable for her injuries and is asking for an unspecified amount in damages for medical expenses, lost wages and future loss of earning capacity, loss of full function of mind and body, and physical and mental pain and suffering. A jury trial is scheduled for May 2018 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.