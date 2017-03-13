Last week’s warm weather gives way to snowstorm, warmer weather ahead

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Spring is a week away but ole’ man winter sent Iowa a going-away gift of heavy snow overnight. After record high temperatures last week in the 70s, many Iowa cities are seeing temps in the 20s today (Monday) along with deep white drifts. Meteorologist Cory Martin at the National Weather Service says the state’s upper third got the worst of the snowfall. “The heaviest amounts are generally up in north-central Iowa where we’ve seen anywhere from eight inches to a little over a foot,” Martin says. “As you go further south, it starts to taper off toward five inches or so around the Webster City-Fort Dodge area.” While Iowa’s southern tier of counties only had flurries, parts of northwest Iowa got walloped by snow. “Our top report so far is from one of our observers in Ringsted in Emmet County with 13 inches,” Martin says. “Our observer near the Waterloo airport measured 10.4 and we’ve also had numerous eight and nine-inch reports such as Mason City.” Warmer weather is in the forecast and Martin says this snow won’t last into the weekend. “We’re expecting temperatures to definitely become more spring-like again by late in the week,” Martin says. “Fortunately, this snow shouldn’t stick around too long. It should be good soil moisture for us, too.” The first day of spring is next Monday, March 20th.



== Area snowfall amounts of at least six inches reported as of 11:00 AM:

Hansell — 10.60

New Hampton — 10.00

Plainfield — 10.00

1 mile north of Clear Lake — 8.00

2 miles SSE of Nora Springs — 8.00

2 miles WSW of Nashua — 8.00

Northwood — 8.00

1 mile east of Mason City — 8.00

Hampton — 8.00

1 mile SSE of Charles City — 7.80

Mason City (downtown) — 7.50

Osage — 7.40

Clarksville — 7.40

1 mile south of Clarion — 7.00

2 miles NNE of Forest City — 6.00