Last crop report of the season issued

November 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The corn harvest is completed in a majority of the state. The final crop report from the U-S-D-A says good weather allowed farmers to get into the field every day last week.

That allowed them to make a dent in the corn that remains standing in the fields and the report says 96 percent of the corn has been harvested. The leaves the state eight days behind the five-year average.

The report says southwest and south-central Iowa are on the only areas with more than five percent of the corn remaining to be harvested. The bean harvest was wrapped up last week.

