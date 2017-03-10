Lake Mills man’s sexual abuse trial delayed

Bob Fisher

LAKE MILLS — A 20-year-old Lake Mills man’s trial on sexual abuse charges has been pushed back to May. Trevor Maser was arrested in August and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse after allegedly abusing a teenage female at two different locations in Lake Mills in February 2015 and May of this year. Maser’s trial was scheduled to start on February 22nd, but online court records show a continuance was granted on Tuesday during a pre-trial conference. The trial is now scheduled to start on May 3rd. Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison on each charge.