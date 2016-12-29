Lake Mills man wants murder trial moved out of Cerro Gordo County

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people last month in northeastern Mason City has requested that his trial be moved out of Cerro Gordo County. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of murdering Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen and of also trying to kill another person on November 17th at Christensen’s home at 1620 North Hampshire. In a motion filed by his attorneys Steven Kloberdanz and Nellie O’Mara, the trial should be moved due to what’s termed as “negative and extensive publicity” surrounding the case. Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen responded to the motion by saying sheer volume of media coverage is not enough to warrant a change of venue, and that none of the statements made are alleged to be inaccurate or inflammatory. Veal’s trial is scheduled to start on January 24th. A hearing on the change of venue motion is scheduled for January 4th.