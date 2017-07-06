Lake Mills man dead after bicycle accident in eastern Iowa

Bob Fisher

LAKE MILLS — A Lake Mills man is dead after a bicycle accident over the weekend. Authorities say 70-year-old Franklin Dahn was riding a bicycle down a hill in rural Johnson County near Iowa City when he struck an animal in the roadway, causing a crash.

Dahn was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died from his injuries. Dahn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Dahn was a former band director in the Lake Mills school district.