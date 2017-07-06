  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Lake Mills man dead after bicycle accident in eastern Iowa

July 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

LAKE MILLS — A Lake Mills man is dead after a bicycle accident over the weekend. Authorities say 70-year-old Franklin Dahn was riding a bicycle down a hill in rural Johnson County near Iowa City when he struck an animal in the roadway, causing a crash.

Dahn was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died from his injuries. Dahn was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Dahn was a former band director in the Lake Mills school district.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company