Lake Mills man charged with murder wants to know when he’s going to get treatment for mental illness

April 18, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in northeastern Mason City back in November has filed a motion demanding a hearing to find out when he’ll be treated for mental illness. A judge ruled in March that Peter Veal was not competent to stand trial. The 30-year-old was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Melinda Kavars and Caleb Christensen at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire on November 17th. District Judge Rustin Davenport ordered that Veal be transferred to the Iowa Medical Classification Center to receive treatment in an attempt to make him competent to stand trial, but Veal filed a motion on Monday claiming he’s not received any treatment and wants a hearing held to find out when he will. Prosecutors have filed a motion of resistance, saying Veal has been on a waiting list to be transferred to the IMCC and he should be transferred within the next couple of weeks.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

