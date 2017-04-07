Lake Mills man charged with murder accused of fighting in jail again

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City back in November has been charged with punching another prisoner in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 30-year-old Peter Veal was charged on Wednesday with assault causing bodily injury. Veal is accused of punching a prisoner in the face on Wednesday night while they were sitting at a table in a common area of the male maximum-security unit at the jail. Sheriff’s Department officials say the victim required stitches. It’s the second time Veal has been accused of being involved in an altercation while in jail. Last month he was accused of fighting another inmate in the common area. Veal is in jail after being accused of two counts of first-degree murder in the November 17th deaths of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen in northeastern Mason City. A judge ruled last month that Veal currently was not mentally competent to stand trial and could likely be tried at a later date after treatment at a state facility.