Lake Mills man arrested in Minnesota robbery

January 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

HAYWARD, MINNESOTA — A Lake Mills man has been arrested on burglary charges in Minnesota. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to Julio’s Bar and Grill in Hayward shortly before 3:40 Sunday morning on the report of a burglary in progress where the suspect took the cash register and drove away. With a description of the suspect and the vehicle, a deputy located it south of Hayward, with a chase starting. During the chase, the suspect allegedly tried to ram the deputy’s squad car with his vehicle. The suspect’s vehicle eventually left the road and went into a ditch along 820th Avenue. 34-year-old Jeromy Dann was arrested, with the arresting officer stating they found the cash register and other items in the suspect’s vehicle.

