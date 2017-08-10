  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Lake Mills man accused of “revenge porn”

August 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man is being accused of “revenge porn”. Authorities arrested 27-year-old William Eldridge in Mason City on Tuesday night after a reported disturbance.

Eldridge was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Faribault County Minnesota after being accused of posting nude images online of a woman from Kiester Minnesota. The criminal complaint was filed against Eldridge in March.

The charge against Eldridge, non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, is punishable in Minnesota by up to three years in prison and a $5000 fine. Eldridge is currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond.

