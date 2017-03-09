  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Lake Mills man accused of murder charge with fighting while in jail

March 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City back in November has been charged with fighting at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Peter Veal and another inmate, 25-year-old Montez Guise of Mason City, were charged on Saturday with disorderly conduct. Sheriff Kevin Pals says the incident happened shortly before 3:15 Saturday afternoon in the jail’s maximum security unit. Pals says after the fight, the inmates complied with jail staff’s order to go back to their cells from a common area. The incident happened one day after a judge found Veal was not competent to stand trial for the November 17th deaths of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, who were found murdered in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire. Guise is in jail being held for suspicion of burglary and violation of a no-contact order.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company