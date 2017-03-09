Lake Mills man accused of murder charge with fighting while in jail

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City back in November has been charged with fighting at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Peter Veal and another inmate, 25-year-old Montez Guise of Mason City, were charged on Saturday with disorderly conduct. Sheriff Kevin Pals says the incident happened shortly before 3:15 Saturday afternoon in the jail’s maximum security unit. Pals says after the fight, the inmates complied with jail staff’s order to go back to their cells from a common area. The incident happened one day after a judge found Veal was not competent to stand trial for the November 17th deaths of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, who were found murdered in a home in the 1600 block of North Hampshire. Guise is in jail being held for suspicion of burglary and violation of a no-contact order.