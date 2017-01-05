  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Lake Mills man accused of Mason City murders to have psychiatric evaluation

January 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The trial of a Lake Mills man accused of double homicide that was scheduled to start later this month will be delayed as the defendant will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire in Mason City. After a hearing at the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, District Judge Rustin Davenport ruled that probable cause exists for a psychiatric evaluation for Veal. He ordered Veal to remain in the Cerro Gordo County Jail until bed space is available at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for the testing to start.

  • KGLO News on Facebook

