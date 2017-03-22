Lake Mills man accused of bilking investors pleads not guilty

Bob Fisher

LAKE MILLS — A Lake Mills man accused of bilking investors out of more than $800-thousand over a four year period has pleaded not guilty. 53-year-old Randall Finer was arrested in February on a charge of ongoing criminal conduct. The Winnebago County Attorney’s Office accuses Finer of soliciting more than $800-thousand from community members for investment purposes from 2011 to 2015 and issuing promissory notes equal to the amount of the loan, plus a guaranteed rate of return. He’s accused of making payments to investors and portraying that money as interest from well-performing stocks, when actually the investments were losing money. The County Attorney says Finer diverted 52-percent of the money into his own accounts for living expenses. In May 2015, the Iowa Insurance Commission ordered Finer to pay over $614-thousand in restitution plus interest for offering and issuing unregistered securities. Online court records show that District Judge Rustin Davenport on Tuesday scheduled a jury trial in the case for June 14th. Ongoing criminal conduct is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.