Knoxville man charged with murdering his mother

December 18, 2017   Bob Fisher

KNOXVILLE — A Knoxville man is scheduled to make a court appearance today after being charged with the murder of his mother.

The suspect, 45-year-old Jason Carter, was just in court last week and found liable in the death of his mother in a civil lawsuit that was filed by his father. The Marion County jury ordered the younger Carter to pay 10-million dollars. His mother, 68-year-old Shirley Carter, was shot to death in her home in June of 2015.

Her husband, 71-year-old Bill Carter, blamed his son for his wife’s death. Jason Carter was arrested Sunday afternoon and is being held under a million dollars bond.

