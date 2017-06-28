Klemme man detained on weapons charge

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Klemme man is under arrest on a weapons violation.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to Theilen Auto Sales between Mason City and Clear Lake Tuesday afternoon for a subject that was not responding in his vehicle. They say the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Trevor Fitz, was uncooperative with officers and medics. Fitz was found to be in possession of a firearm in which he had a permit, but it had been suspended for previous criminal charges.

Fitz was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and driving under suspension. The Sheriff’s Department also says Fitz had a valid arrest warrant out of Franklin County for failure to appear on a controlled substance violation.