  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Klemme man detained on weapons charge

June 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Klemme man is under arrest on a weapons violation.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to Theilen Auto Sales between Mason City and Clear Lake Tuesday afternoon for a subject that was not responding in his vehicle. They say the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Trevor Fitz, was uncooperative with officers and medics. Fitz was found to be in possession of a firearm in which he had a permit, but it had been suspended for previous criminal charges.

Fitz was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts and driving under suspension. The Sheriff’s Department also says Fitz had a valid arrest warrant out of Franklin County for failure to appear on a controlled substance violation.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company