Klemme man charged with burglary in rural Cerro Gordo County

January 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

ROCKFORD — A Klemme man is in jail after a burglary in rural Cerro Gordo County. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called at about 1:45 this morning to a residence in the 22-thousand block of 220th Street in rural Rockford after the homeowner was awakened by loud noises when the burglar drove a pickup through the garage door. About two hours later, the Iowa State Patrol located the stolen pickup in the ditch at 170th and Balsam Avenue, with 28-year-old Clay Kalvig being arrested and charged with first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. Kalvig is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10-thousand bond.

