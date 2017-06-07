Klemme gets Community Development Block Grant

Bob Fisher

KLEMME — The Hancock County town of Klemme has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant to help with a sewer project.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Tuesday announced a total of $2-point-7 million in grants to seven communities across the state. Klemme is getting $300-thousand to construct an equalization basin, ultraviolet disinfection system and a new discharge line to the east fork of the Iowa River. The city of Klemme is contributing $315-thousand-700 in local funding toward the project.

The other grants were going to the communities of Dakota City, Keokuk, Manning, Mediapolis, Otho and Villisca. The Community Development Block Grant program is federally funded through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Funds enable communities to make needed improvements to water and sewer systems, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals, and make transformative improvements to downtown areas.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in the non-metropolitan areas of the state.