Kitchen fires one of leading causes of house fires

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Kitchen fires account for over two of every five house fires annually. Statistics show from 2010 to 2014, of the 43-percent of fires started in the kitchen, over two-thirds were due to ignition of food or other cooking materials, especially oils and grease.

Peter Bieber of the Mason City Fire Department says you should have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen to use within seconds of a fire starting. He says they recommend having a “3A 40BC” extinguisher in their home, which handles the biggest variety of fires.

Bieber says even if you have an extinguisher handy, you have to act quickly. He says, “Fire extinguishers are best used if you are there when that fire starts, or very very close after that. It doesn’t take long for a fire to get out of control. From the time that smoke alarm goes off, what they’re finding is that people have about a maximum of two minutes to get out of the house safely from the time a smoke alarm goes off. It’s important the minute you hear that, that you drop everything you are doing, get everybody out of the house. Don’t worry about your valuables. Get everybody out of that house, call the fire department. We’ll come in, we’ll check it out, we’ll see what’s going on.”

Bieber adds that children, especially those under the age of five, are at the highest risk from fires and non-fire incidents in the kitchen. Handles of pots and pans should always be turned inward so they are not hanging over the front edge of the range to reduce the risk of them being bumped, resulting in scalding burns. For more about Fire Prevention Week, head to www.firepreventionweek.org